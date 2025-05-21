ONGC Q4 Results: PSU Oil major's net profit drops 20% YoY to ₹8,856 crore, final dividend of ₹1.25/share declared

ONGC Q4 Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced its January to March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, 21 May 2025. The oil major recorded a 20 per cent drop in net profits for the fourth quarter to ₹8,856 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹11,096 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

The quarterly filing shows that the PSU giant's revenue from core operations slid 0.76 per cent to ₹1,70,812 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,72,137 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

ONGC Dividend The board of directors of ONGC on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, also approved a final dividend issue of ₹1.25 per share with a face value of ₹5 apiece for the financial year ended 2024-25.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a final dividend payment of ₹1.25 for every share they own in the oil and natural gas producer. The company, however, did not declare a “Record Date” for the dividend issue but the dividend will be approved by the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) of the firm.

“The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend at the rate of ₹1.25/- per equity share of face value of ₹5/- each i.e. @25% for the Financial Year 2024-25 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” said ONGC in the NSE filing.

The board also approved increasing the company limit of borrowings to ₹20,000 crore from lenders, according to the exchange filing.

ONGC Share Price ONGC shares closed 0.18 per cent lower at ₹248.75 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹249.20 at the previous stock market close. The oil and natural gas company announced its fourth quarter results and final dividend issue after market operating hours on 21 May 2025.

ONGC shares have given stock market investors more than 226 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 11.11 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 5.08 per cent in 2025, and are trading 1.7 per cent higher in the last five stock market sessions.

ONGC shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹344.60 on 8 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹205 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹3,12,934.45 or over ₹3.12 lakh crore, as of the market close on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee