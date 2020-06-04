Shares of ONGC were down -1.57% at 11:43 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ONGC shares traded -1.57% lower at ₹84.80, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,06,680.77 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.54% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS was up 1.0%. Among related stocks, OIL fell 0.95%, ABAN rose 4.26%, and JINDRILL rose 8.89%.

At day's low, ONGC shares fell as much as -2.09% to ₹84.35, after opening at ₹85.20. ONGC shares had closed at ₹86.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹84.35 to ₹86.00 on BSE.

On BSE, ONGC shares had a 52-week high of ₹173.5 on Jun 21, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹51.8 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ONGC shares have traded in a range of ₹72.50 to ₹87.45 while in the last week, between ₹77.60 to ₹87.45. 3.47 Lakh shares of ONGC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ONGC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23710.05 crore and profits of ₹4151.63 crore.

