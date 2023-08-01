ONGC share price falls after government hikes windfall tax on domestic crude oil1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST
The government hiked Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to ₹4,250 per tonne from ₹1,600 per tonne.
ONGC share price declined over a percent on Tuesday after the government increased windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today. ONGC shares fell as much as 1.49% to ₹174.30 apiece on the BSE.
