ONGC share price declined over a percent on Tuesday after the government increased windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today. ONGC shares fell as much as 1.49% to ₹174.30 apiece on the BSE.

The Central Government late Monday announced a hike in windfall tax on domestic crude oil.

The government hiked Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to ₹4,250 per tonne from ₹1,600 per tonne.

According to a government notification, a windfall tax on diesel has been increased to Re 1 per litre from nil earlier.

The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the state-run oil explorer.

ONGC shares have gained nearly 20% this year so far. The stock is up 27% in the last one year period.

At 9:40 am, ONGC share price was trading 0.59% lower at ₹175.90 apiece on the BSE.

