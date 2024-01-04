ONGC share price gains 3%, scales 52-week highs: among top Nifty-50 gainers on firm earnings outlook.
Stock market today: ONGC share price gained more than 3% to scale 52 week highs. The earnings outlook for the upstream Oil and Gas producer remains strong on stable realisations and expected uptick in oil and gas production. Strong dividend yield makes them attractive investment bets too.
Oil and Natural Gas Commission ONGC) share price with gains of more than 3% was amongst top Nifty-50 gainers as it scaled 52 week highs on Thursday. The improved earnings outlook for upstream oil and Gas producer has been helped by better oil price realisations outlook, in spite of wind fall taxes applied by the government. The rising gas production and realizations also bode well while handsome dividend yields is amongst the other key positives.
