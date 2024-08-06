ONGC share price gains almost 4% post Q1 results that met analyst expectations

Stock Market Today: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price opened almost 4% higher on Tuesday post its Q1 results that were declared on Monday post market hours.

ONGC share price opened at ₹314.80 more than 1% higher than previous close of ₹310.25, however continued to gain there after in morning trades on Tuesday on the NSE intraday highs of ₹322.45 marking gains of almost 4% (3.93%). ONGC share price was also among key gainers among the Nifty-50 stocks.