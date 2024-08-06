Hello User
ONGC share price gains almost 4% post Q1 results that came inline with the analyst expectations

ONGC share price gains almost 4% post Q1 results that came inline with the analyst expectations

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price opened almost 4% higher on Tuesday post its results on Monday post market hours. The earnings came in line with expectations

ONGC share price gains almost 4% post Q1 results that met analyst expectations

Stock Market Today: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price opened almost 4% higher on Tuesday post its Q1 results that were declared on Monday post market hours.

ONGC share price opened at 314.80 more than 1% higher than previous close of 310.25, however continued to gain there after in morning trades on Tuesday on the NSE intraday highs of 322.45 marking gains of almost 4% (3.93%). ONGC share price was also among key gainers among the Nifty-50 stocks.

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
