ONGC share price gains as crude prices surge on Israel-Hamas war
ONGC shares were among the top 5 Nifty 50 gainers in morning trade amind an overall market drop due to a knee-jerk reaction to Israel-Hamas war. Oil prices surged on the weekend due to escalating worries in the Middle-east
Oil and Natural gas Commission (ONGC), the upstream oil and gas producer gained up to 1.79% in the morning trades on Monday following the rebound in crude prices post eruption of Israel Palestine conflict. The rising crude prices are to provide sentimental boost to the ONGC stock. ONGC stood amongst top five Nifty gainers on Monday on a day when broader indices were trading in the red as a kneejerk reaction to the Israel Palestine conflict.
