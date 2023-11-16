ONGC share price hits 52-week high on plans to invest ₹1 lakh crore in petrochemical plants
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price rose nearly 2% to touch a 52-week high on BSE following news of its plans to invest ₹1 lakh crore in establishing two petrochemical plants.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) news : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation share price rose nearly 2% to touch a 52-week high at ₹203.35 apiece on Thursday's session on BSE following the news that ONGC intends to invest ₹1 lakh crore to establish 2 petrochemical plants, according to a PTI news report. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd share price opened at ₹202.75 apiece on BSE. ONGC share price today touched an intraday low at ₹201. ONGC shares were among the top gainers of Nifty 50 in early trade.
