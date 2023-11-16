Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) news : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation share price rose nearly 2% to touch a 52-week high at ₹203.35 apiece on Thursday's session on BSE following the news that ONGC intends to invest ₹1 lakh crore to establish 2 petrochemical plants, according to a PTI news report. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd share price opened at ₹202.75 apiece on BSE. ONGC share price today touched an intraday low at ₹201. ONGC shares were among the top gainers of Nifty 50 in early trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to technical analysts, ONGC stock has been forming higher top higher bottom structure and thus the overall trend is positive. The immediate supports are placed around 194 and 190.

According to a PTI report, as part of its energy transition preparations, ONGC intends to invest roughly ₹1 lakh crore in building two petrochemical plants that will transform crude oil into high-value chemical products directly. Senior company officials made this announcement on Wednesday.

ONGC Director (Finance) Pomila Jaspal said during an investor call on the company's second-quarter earnings that the company is looking to build separate oil-to-chemical (O2C) projects, according to PTI's news report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have plans to invest ₹1,00,000 crore by 2028 or 2030 in two projects in two separate states," said D Adhikari, Executive Director and Chief of Joint Ventures & Business Development, ONGC, on the investor call. "Our plan is to raise petrochemical capacity to 8.5-9 million tonnes by 2030."

The management's expectations for the start of oil production in November 2023 and gas production in May/June 2024, as reported in a CNBC-TV18 report, added to the positive sentiment of the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per trendlyne data, ONGC stock price rose 42.26% and outperformed its sector by 36.35% in the past year.

“We are seeing a gap up opening , but no major traction post opening gains, overall the stock is in uptrend now placed around its all time high levels of 202 registered in 2014 (dividend adjusted) overall one should maintain positive approach as price can extend upmove towards 220 in the near term and any dip towards 194 - 190 should be bought into," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

ONGC released its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 10, reporting a surge of 142 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹16,553 crore, compared to ₹6830 crore in the corresponding period last year.

