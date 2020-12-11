ONGC shares surge 10%, rise to 10-month high

Indian shares rose on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain as Oil and Natural Gas Corp surged on the back of higher crude prices, with sentiment also supported by optimism over COVID-19 vaccines. ONGC shares climbed 10% after Brent rose above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year. At 10:32 a.m., ONGC shares were trading at ₹100.80, becoming the top gainer among BSE Sensex stocks. This price level was last seen on February 25 this year.

Year to date, the stock is still down 27%. It has gained 30% in the last one month

The share has been on a rising spree since ONGC's wholly-owned overseas arm ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) reported a "significant" strike of oil in its onshore block CPO-5 in Llanos Basin in Colombia. OVL is the operator of block CPO-5 in Llanos Basin with a 70% stake while its partner Geopark holds the remaining 30%. This is the fourth commercial find in the block by OVL. The announcement was made last Friday after market hours.

ONGC reported 55% decline in standalone net profit at ₹2,878 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 as coronavirus pandemic impacted its earnings from oil and gas. The oil PSU reported net profit of ₹6,336 crore in year-ago period.

The standalone revenue from operations fell 31% to ₹16,917 crore as against ₹24,493 crore in September 2019.

