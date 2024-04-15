Oil and Natural Gas Commission Ltd (ONGC) share price saw a sharp 5% rise in share prices and ONGC was amongst largest Nifty-50 stock gainers. Upstream oil producers as ONGC and Oil India remain in focus amidst rising crude prices. The Brent crude prices at $90 a barrel are already trading much higher than levels of $75-80 a barrel seen in February 2024. The increased geopolitical uncertainties amidst rising hostilities between Israel and Iran have led to expectations of a further rise in crude prices.

The upstream oil and gas producers as ONGC and Oil India Ltd though should benefit with higher crude prices, nevertheless windfall tax imposed by the government that keeps being adjusted every fortnight limits any major gains on net oil realizations for ONGC and Oil India. However it is the oil and gas pricing reforms over the last decade undertaken by the government that have led to much improved outlook for upstream oil and Gas producers as ONGC and Oil India, say analysts.

In the light of the profitable production growth over FY24-26 that should lift free cash flows and help debt reduction for ONGC , analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd say that valuation doesn't capture this adequately with the stock trading at a steeper discount to Nifty compared to its long term average. Jefferies has Initiated ONGC at Buy ratings with a target price of ₹390, indicating more than 40% upside for the stock.

4 Key reasons why Jefferies expects more than 40% upside

Positive outlook for crude pricing: ONGC stands to gain from a tight crude oil market, as the IEA (intrenational Energy Agency) as per Jefferies has revised up its estimates for oil demand growth in CY2024 while lowering supply estimates. The government's pragmatism has also allowed it to increase ONGC net realization to $75 even in the face of industry under recoveries, they added

Also Read- ITC, HDFC Bank, Suzlon, Vodafone Idea, Aster DM Healthcare among top stocks that mutual funds bought and sold in March

Also Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or windfall tax will not apply to new KG-basin output, allowing for greater participation in the rise in oil prices, said Jefferies.

Reforms to gas pricing include a floor price, yearly hikes of $ 0.25 per mmbtu (million British thermal units) starting in FY26 above the 10% Indian crude basket ceiling, a 20% premium on gas from new wells in nomination fields that may apply to 10% of production in FY26 estimated (government notification pending), and a higher price for new KG basin production. These changes are expected to add to earnings for ONGC.

Price reforms should encourage robust profitability: As a result of price reforms, net realization per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) increased from $ 30 pre-Covid average to $ 43 during FY22–23. During FY20–9MFY24, Ebitda per boe increased from $21 to $32. Analysts at Jefferies anticipate the trend to continue through FY24–26 estimated.

Some profitable production growth too: After a 2% annualized decline in production over FY14-24E, we expect ONGC's domestic production to return to growth over FY24-26E. The startup of production from new KG field drives our 3%/6% crude and gas production CAGR (compound annual growth) over FY24-26.

Also Read- Adani Green share price declines 4% despite strong FY24 business updates.

Profitable production growth as well: Jefferies predicts that ONGC's domestic production will increase again during FY24–26, following a 2% yearly fall in output between FY14–24 Estimated.

Their 3% and 6% crude and gas production CAgr (compound annual growth rate) estimates over FY24-26 is driven by the onset of production from the new KG field.

Despite the higher operating expenses , Jefferies believes that KG basin production would be profitable, allaying a major investor concern.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

OIL INDIA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author