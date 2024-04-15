ONGC share price rises 5% as Jefferies expects more than 40% upside-4 key reasons why
Stock Market Today: ONGC share price rose more than 5% during intraday trades on Monday and was amongst largest niftyy-50 stock gainers. As rising crude oil prices lifted sentiments, Jefferies expects more than 40% upside for the stock. Here are 4 key reasons
Oil and Natural Gas Commission Ltd (ONGC) share price saw a sharp 5% rise in share prices and ONGC was amongst largest Nifty-50 stock gainers. Upstream oil producers as ONGC and Oil India remain in focus amidst rising crude prices. The Brent crude prices at $90 a barrel are already trading much higher than levels of $75-80 a barrel seen in February 2024. The increased geopolitical uncertainties amidst rising hostilities between Israel and Iran have led to expectations of a further rise in crude prices.
