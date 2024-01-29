ONGC share price rises more than 7%, scales 52 week highs; Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock market today- ONGC share prices gained more than 7% in intraday trades on Monday and scaled 52-week highs as rising crude oil prices lifted investor sentiments. Analyst say crude price movement may not lift ONGC's net realizations significantly, however valuations are favorable.
ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ) share price rose more than 5% during the intraday trades on Monday as it scaled 52-week highs. The stock was amongst the largest gainers in the Nifty-50 stocks.
