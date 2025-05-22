ONGC share price: Should you Buy or Sell the stock post Q4 Results, dividend announcement ?

Stock Market Today: ONGC share price was range bound during the morning trades on Thursday after Q4 Results that were announced after the market hours on Wednesday. Should you Buy or Sell post Q4 Results, dividend announcement? Here are details about results and what experts say

ONGC -Q4 Results Consolidated net profits for the fourth quarter reported by ONGC stood at ₹8,856 crore which declined 20.2% year on year compared to ₹11,096 crore.

The gross revenues reported by ONGC for the January- March 2025 quarter at ₹1,70,812 crore declining 0.8% compared to ₹1,72,137 crore reported in the year ago quarter.

The impact of decline in crude prices was visible on ONGC's Q4 performance while some one offs also impacted the net profits.

The standalone net profit for the quarter stood at ₹6,448 crore, which declined 20% sequentially and 35% year on year year on year and while the annual net profit reached ₹35,610.32 crore.

ONGC reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹34,982 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and ₹137,846.29 crore for the full financial year 2024-25.

The consolidated revenue for the year reported by ONGC acme at ₹663,262 crore, with a net profit of ₹38,329 crore.

ONGC Analysts Views post Q4 Jefferies India Pvt Ltd post Q4 Results said that ONGC's Q4 Standalone Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda at ₹18968 crore ( up 9% year on year and flat sequentially) was marginally below Jefferies estimates with production and realizations inline with their estimates. However Net profit was 31% below Jefferies estimates on higher exploratory well write-offs.

Consolidated Ebitda at RS 27211 crore was 14% ahead of Jefferies estimates on the back of strong showing by HPCL (subsidiary), with net profit at ₹8856.3 Crore 3% below estimates owing to the elevated write-offs. Daily crude and gas production has risen for the second successive quarter.

Jefferies currently has a price target of ₹375 for ONGC share price currently trading around ₹245- 246 levels. This however may be adjusted by Jefferies post analysts.

ONGC share price- Technical View ONGC share price is consolidating just below the neckline of a 35-day bullish cup and handle pattern, with the pivot breakout level placed at ₹255, as per Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments. A high-volume breach above 255 could propel the stock toward 280, with an intermediate resistance at the previous swing high of 268.15, as per Jain. While the volumes aren't institutional-grade, they remain broadly accumulative, supporting the bullish setup. A breakout above 255 will likely attract momentum traders and trigger fresh upside, as per Jain