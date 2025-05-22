Subscribe

ONGC share price: Should you Buy or Sell the stock post Q4 Results, dividend announcement ?

Stock Market Today: ONGC share price was range bound during the morning trades on Thursday after Q4 Results that were announced after the market hours on Wednesday. Should you Buy or Sell post Q4 Results, dividend announcement? Here is what experts say

Ujjval Jauhari
Published22 May 2025, 09:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: ONGC share price was range bound in the morning trades post Q4 Results, dividend announcement
Stock Market Today: ONGC share price was range bound in the morning trades post Q4 Results, dividend announcement

Stock Market Today: ONGC share price was range bound during the morning trades on Thursday after Q4 Results that were announced after the market hours on Wednesday. Should you Buy or Sell post Q4 Results, dividend announcement? Here are details about results and what experts say

Advertisement

ONGC -Q4 Results

Consolidated net profits for the fourth quarter reported by ONGC stood at 8,856 crore which declined 20.2% year on year compared to 11,096 crore.

The gross revenues reported by ONGC for the January- March 2025 quarter at 1,70,812 crore declining 0.8% compared to 1,72,137 crore reported in the year ago quarter.

The impact of decline in crude prices was visible on ONGC's Q4 performance while some one offs also impacted the net profits.

 

Also Read | RVNL, IRCON to ONGC: 5 stocks that declared dividend with Q4 results

The standalone net profit for the quarter stood at 6,448 crore, which declined 20% sequentially and 35% year on year year on year and while the annual net profit reached 35,610.32 crore.

Advertisement

ONGC reported standalone revenue from operations of 34,982 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 137,846.29 crore for the full financial year 2024-25.

The consolidated revenue for the year reported by ONGC acme at 663,262 crore, with a net profit of 38,329 crore.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 22 May 2025

ONGC Analysts Views post Q4

Jefferies India Pvt Ltd post Q4 Results said that ONGC's Q4 Standalone Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda at 18968 crore ( up 9% year on year and flat sequentially) was marginally below Jefferies estimates with production and realizations inline with their estimates. However Net profit was 31% below Jefferies estimates on higher exploratory well write-offs.

Advertisement

Consolidated Ebitda at RS 27211 crore was 14% ahead of Jefferies estimates on the back of strong showing by HPCL (subsidiary), with net profit at 8856.3 Crore 3% below estimates owing to the elevated write-offs. Daily crude and gas production has risen for the second successive quarter.

Jefferies currently has a price target of 375 for ONGC share price currently trading around 245- 246 levels. This however may be adjusted by Jefferies post analysts.

 

Also Read | IndusInd Bank share price in focus after record Q4 loss: Should you buy or sell?

ONGC share price- Technical View

ONGC share price is consolidating just below the neckline of a 35-day bullish cup and handle pattern, with the pivot breakout level placed at 255, as per Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments. A high-volume breach above 255 could propel the stock toward 280, with an intermediate resistance at the previous swing high of 268.15, as per Jain. While the volumes aren't institutional-grade, they remain broadly accumulative, supporting the bullish setup. A breakout above 255 will likely attract momentum traders and trigger fresh upside, as per Jain

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsONGC share price: Should you Buy or Sell the stock post Q4 Results, dividend announcement ?
Read Next Story