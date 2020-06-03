Shares of ONGC were up +3.26% at 10:42 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ONGC shares traded +3.26% higher at ₹87.10, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,09,574.23 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.32% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS was up 1.3%. Among related stocks, OIL rose 3.67%, ABAN rose 4.74%, and JINDRILL rose 8.05%.

At day's high, ONGC shares rose as much as 3.32% to ₹87.15, after opening at ₹86.00. ONGC shares had closed at ₹84.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹85.50 to ₹87.15 on BSE.

On BSE, ONGC shares had a 52-week high of ₹173.5 on Jun 21, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹51.8 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ONGC shares have traded in a range of ₹72.50 to ₹87.20 while in the last week, between ₹77.30 to ₹87.20. 4.17 Lakh shares of ONGC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ONGC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23710.05 crore and profits of ₹4151.63 crore.

