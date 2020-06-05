Shares of ONGC were up +2.89% at 09:46 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ONGC shares traded +2.89% higher at ₹87.35, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,09,888.74 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.91% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS was up 0.6%. Among related stocks, OIL rose 2.18%, ABAN rose 8.61%, and JINDRILL rose 9.06%.

At day's high, ONGC shares rose as much as 2.94% to ₹87.40, after opening at ₹85.50. ONGC shares had closed at ₹84.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹85.10 to ₹87.40 on BSE.

On BSE, ONGC shares had a 52-week high of ₹173.5 on Jun 21, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹51.8 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ONGC shares have traded in a range of ₹72.50 to ₹87.45 while in the last week, between ₹82.60 to ₹87.45. 1.05 Lakh shares of ONGC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ONGC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23710.05 crore and profits of ₹4151.63 crore.

