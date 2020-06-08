Shares of ONGC were up +3.74% at 10:43 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. ONGC shares traded +3.74% higher at ₹90.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,13,474.12 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.41% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS was up 3.2%. Among related stocks, OIL rose 4.93%, ABAN rose 9.8%, and JINDRILL rose 14.63%.

At day's high, ONGC shares rose as much as 4.08% to ₹90.50, after opening at ₹90.00. ONGC shares had closed at ₹86.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹89.25 to ₹90.50 on BSE.

On BSE, ONGC shares had a 52-week high of ₹173.5 on Jun 21, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹51.8 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ONGC shares have traded in a range of ₹72.50 to ₹90.50 while in the last week, between ₹82.60 to ₹90.50. 3.62 Lakh shares of ONGC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ONGC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23710.05 crore and profits of ₹4151.63 crore.

