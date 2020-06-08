Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >ONGC share price up 3.74% at 10:43 today
ONGC share price up 3.74% at 10:43 today

1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.41% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS was up 3.2%. Among related stocks, OIL rose 4.93%, ABAN rose 9.8%, and JINDRILL rose 14.63%.

At day's high, ONGC shares rose as much as 4.08% to 90.50, after opening at 90.00. ONGC shares had closed at 86.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 89.25 to 90.50 on BSE.

On BSE, ONGC shares had a 52-week high of 173.5 on Jun 21, 2019 and a 52-week low of 51.8 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ONGC shares have traded in a range of 72.50 to 90.50 while in the last week, between 82.60 to 90.50. 3.62 Lakh shares of ONGC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ONGC had posted standalone revenues of 23710.05 crore and profits of 4151.63 crore.

