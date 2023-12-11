ONGC share price with gains of more than 2% among highest Nifty 50 gainers today
Stock Market Today- With gains of more than 2% ONGC was amongst highest Nifty 50 gainers . The analysts estimate for ONGCs net realizations stood at $70-75 a barrel for FY24and hence drop in Brent prices to $76 a barrel levels does not impact its earnings outlook much.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message