ONGC shares gain 5% after OVL strikes oil in Llanos Basin of Colombia

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained nearly 5% in early trade on Monday after ONGC Videsh Ltd made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned ONGC, has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The stock jumped 4.61% to ₹94 on both BSE and NSE.

OVL is the operator in the block with 70% stake. Geopark Ltd, an independent oil and gas company focussed in Latin America, has the remaining 30 per cent interest.

The well 'Indico-2' encountered a net pay of 147 feet which during initial testing produced oil of 35.2 degrees API in commercial quantity at the rate of 6,300 barrels per day.

ONGC standalone revenue fell almost 31% year-on-year in Q2, though it marked an improvement from the 51% y-o-y drop in the June quarter.

ONGC’s standalone net profit of ₹2,877 crore includes the impact of an exceptional item worth about ₹1,240 crore pertaining to impairment loss. Pre-tax earnings before exceptional items stood at ₹5,228 crore, driven by higher-than-expected other income and lower interest expenses and depreciation costs.

For Q2, ONGC’s consolidated reported net profit came in at ₹5,800 crore.

