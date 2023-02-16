ONGC shares surge. Should you buy post Q3 results, strong guidance?
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) shares surged more than 3% on the BSE in Thursday's early deals
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) surged more than 3% to ₹152 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals after the government cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel in its fortnightly revision on February 15. The stock has also been gaining on the back of 26% rise in top oil explorer's third-quarter profit, helped by higher crude and gas prices.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×