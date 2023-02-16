Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) surged more than 3% to ₹152 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals after the government cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel in its fortnightly revision on February 15. The stock has also been gaining on the back of 26% rise in top oil explorer's third-quarter profit, helped by higher crude and gas prices.

“We believe that ONGC will reverse its volume decline and is poised to deliver 2% volume CAGR between FY22–25, driven primarily by the ramp-up in 98/2 field production, after recording a decline over the past five years. Oil and gas prices are expected to continue to remain healthy. It is offering FY24/ 25 avg. dividend yield of 10%," said Antique Stock Broking while maintaining BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹208 per share.

“ONGC reported EBITDA in line with our estimates (after taking the effect of windfall tax during the quarter). First oil from the KG Basin is expected in May/Jun’23. With increased visibility of strong realizations and production growth, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock at a target price of ₹200," said another brokerage Motilal Oswal.

ONGC reported a 26% jump in its net profit of ₹11,045 crore as compared to ₹8,764 crore in the same period a year back. ONGC earned $87.13 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the third quarter of the current fiscal, up from $75.73 a barrel realisation in the year-ago period. The company said it made a total of seven oil and gas discoveries during the current fiscal 2022-23

“We retain our BUY rating (target price of ₹200) on steady earnings visibility and attractive dividend yield. We have raised our FY23-25E earnings by 5-8%, building higher O&G output, Other Income. Key risks: Adverse oil gas prices, policy issues, cost overruns, and dry holes," said another brokerage Emkay.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

