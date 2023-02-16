ONGC shares surge. Should you buy post Q3 results, strong guidance?

ONGC reported a 26% jump in its net profit of ₹11,045 crore as compared to ₹8,764 crore in the same period a year back. ONGC earned $87.13 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the third quarter of the current fiscal, up from $75.73 a barrel realisation in the year-ago period. The company said it made a total of seven oil and gas discoveries during the current fiscal 2022-23