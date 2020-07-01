ONGC shares tank 4% after first-ever quarterly loss

ONGC shares tank 4% after first-ever quarterly loss1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- On the BSE, the stock dips 3.93% to Rs78.20
- It declines 3.74% to Rs78.30 on the NSE
NEW DELHI : Shares of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) declined nearly 4% on Wednesday after the company reported its first-ever quarterly loss.
On the BSE, the stock dipped 3.93% to Rs78.20.
It declined 3.74% to Rs78.30 on the NSE.
India's top oil and gas producer ONGC on Tuesday reported a Rs3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs4,240 crore in the same period a year back.
Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to Rs21,456 crore from Rs26,759 crore a year ago.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated