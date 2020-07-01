Subscribe
ONGC shares tank 4% after first-ever quarterly loss
Photo: Reuters

ONGC shares tank 4% after first-ever quarterly loss

1 min read . 01:30 PM IST PTI

  • On the BSE, the stock dips 3.93% to Rs78.20
  • It declines 3.74% to Rs78.30 on the NSE

NEW DELHI : Shares of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) declined nearly 4% on Wednesday after the company reported its first-ever quarterly loss.

On the BSE, the stock dipped 3.93% to Rs78.20.

It declined 3.74% to Rs78.30 on the NSE.

India's top oil and gas producer ONGC on Tuesday reported a Rs3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs4,240 crore in the same period a year back.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to Rs21,456 crore from Rs26,759 crore a year ago.

