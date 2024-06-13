ONGC shines among upstream PSUs; ₹35,000 crore-capex plan triggers upgrade: What's behind the bullish momentum?
ONGC shares have given over 11 per cent returns to investors in the last week over bullish brokerage upgrades and a robust growth outlook.
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) have picked up a bullish momentum ever since the state-owned upstream oil explorer registered a surge of 78 per cent in net profit during the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (FY24). ONGC shares have given over 11 per cent returns to investors in the last one week due to bullish brokerage upgrades, soaring production levels, and a robust growth outlook.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started