ONGC stock jumps almost 5% as Jefferies sees over 50% upside; here's why the brokerage retains bullish outlook
ONGC's shares rose almost 5% after Jefferies' positive outlook citing policy continuity. The stock has gained 1.5 percent in June.
Shares of PSU firm Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped almost 5 percent to ₹271.10 apiece in intra-day deals on Tuesday, June 11, after global brokerage house Jefferies retained its bullish outlook on the stock as the central government's policy continuity should keep the oil PSU's profitability elevated. It stated that ONGC's profitability is to stay elevated compared to past averages.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started