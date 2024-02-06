Ongoing pre-election rally to persist, short-term volatility likely to escalate: Vinod Nair
Indian stock market: A consolidation could be in the range of just beyond the lower side 21,600 to 21,700 and 21,900 to 22,100 on the higher side,” Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President, Geojit Financial Services, told Livemint.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last Interim Budget 2024-25 before the elections, which largely remained in line with expectations and focused on fiscal consolidation, infra, agri, green growth, and railways.
