Online retailer stock Krishival Foods rises after Q1 results 2025. Details here

Stock Market Today: Online retailer stock Krishival Foods gained during the intraday trades on Wednesday after Q1 results 2025. The April-June 2025 quarter results were declared by Krishival Foods on Tuesday, after the market hours.

Online retailer stock Krishival Foods Q1 results Krishival Foods Limited reported Q1 2025 net profits at ₹4.27 crore at the consolidated level. This marked almost a 28% increase in the net profit from ₹3.28 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The revenue from operations for Krishival Foods at ₹49.52 crore during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026, or Q1FY26, marked a strong 69.6% increase compared to ₹29.20 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The reported profit before tax for online retailer stock Krishival Foods at ₹5.85 crore grew 29% year-on-year during the April to June 2025 quarter compared to ₹4.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Online retailer stock Krishival Foods share price movement Online retailer Krishival Foods' share price opened at ₹380 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, the Krishival Foods share price was slightly higher than the previous session's closing price of ₹378.50. The online retailer Krishival Foods' share price touched an intraday high of ₹382.20, which meant gains of around 1% during the intraday trades on Wednesday.

Online retailer stock Krishival Food share price may have corrected from the 52-week high of ₹435.50 seen in June 2025, but with volatility in the Indian Stock Market, however, it still is up 76-77% in a year. Having risen 280% in the last 5 years, the online retailer stock Krishival Food has given multibagger returns to the investors.

About Online retailer stock Krishival Foods— Krishival is known for its traditional dry fruits, such as cashews, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. Krishival Foods Limited, formerly Empyrean Cashews Private Limited, was incorporated on March 21, 2014. Subsequently, this company transformed from a private company to a public company, and the name was changed to 'Empyrean Cashews Limited' on November 22, 2021, and then to Krishival Foods Limited on January 20, 2023.