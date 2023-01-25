Only 1 out of 10 F&O traders made profit in FY22; average loss stood at 1.25 lakh

Only 1 out of 10 F&O traders made profit in FY22; average loss stood at ₹1.25 lakh2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:17 PM IST
- The total number of unique individual traders has increased by over 500% in FY22 from 7.1 lakh in FY19 as individual investors flocked to the F&O segment during Covid-19
Out of the 45.24 lakh individual traders in futures and options (F&O) in the financial year 2021-22, only 11% made profit, shows a report by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Out of the total participants, the number of individual active traders stood at 39.76 lakh (88%). Sebi has classified active traders as those who traded in the equity F&O segment more than five times during the year.
