Only 1 out of 10 F&O traders made profit in FY22; average loss stood at 1.25 lakh

Out of the 45.24 lakh individual traders in futures and options (F&O) in the financial year 2021-22, only 11% made profit, shows a report by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Out of the total participants, the number of individual active traders stood at 39.76 lakh (88%). Sebi has classified active traders as those who traded in the equity F&O segment more than five times during the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}