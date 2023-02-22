Only 1 Sensex stock ends in the green; 266 BSE stocks hit 52-week low
- As many as 266 stocks hit their 52-week low levels on BSE against 68 stocks at a 52-week high
Headline equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, with the former erasing its psychological level of 60,000 mark, as 250 BSE stocks were locked in the lower circuit against 139 scrips in the upper circuit.
