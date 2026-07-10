Only Nifty IT stock trading with YTD gains hits a 52-week high, surges 50% in 6 months. Do you own?

While most IT stocks have remained under pressure for over a year amid sector-specific and macroeconomic headwinds, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFS) has emerged as a notable outperformer. The OFSS share price has surged 50% year-to-date (YTD) and a little over 52% in the last six months.

On the other hand, the Nifty IT index has crashed 26%, while the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined nearly 8% year-to-date.

On Friday, 10 July, the IT stock rose almost 4% to hit a 52-week high of ₹11,538 in intraday trade on the NSE.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since April this year. So far in July, the stock has gained more than 7%.

The recent rise in the IT stock could be attributed to its decent Q4FY26 results. Its net income jumped 31% YoY, while revenue and operating income saw growth of 20% and 39% YoY, respectively.

OFSS' EBIT rose by 29.5%, while margins rose to to 51.2% from 41.7% in the previous quarter.

For FY26, the company reported consolidated revenues of ₹7,670 crore, up 12% YoY. Net income rose to ₹2,640 crore, up 11% YoY, while the net margin remained strong at 34% and the operating margin stood at 44%.

Oracle Financial Services Software is a global leader in providing world-class application software products and services for the financial services industry.

OFSS shares: What do tech charts indicate? As per Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Oracle Financial Services Software continues to exhibit a strong long-term bullish structure on the monthly chart.

The stock has recently rebounded from the 20-month EMA and is comfortably trading above both the 20- and 50-month EMAs, reinforcing the prevailing uptrend. Prices are also positioned above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating sustained bullish momentum and a positive long-term trend.

After witnessing a healthy consolidation following its sharp rally, the stock has resumed its upward move with a strong bullish candle, suggesting renewed buying interest.

The Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) has turned positive again, reflecting accumulation by market participants, while the ADX is holding above 30, indicating that the primary trend remains strong despite a temporary moderation in momentum.

View full Image View full Image OFSS technical chart ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

"Overall, the technical setup remains constructive, and the stock is well placed to continue its long-term uptrend, with any intermediate correction likely to attract buying interest rather than signal a trend reversal," said Patel.

As per Vipin Kumar, AVP- Research at Globe Capital Market, OFSS is moving higher in a higher-highs and higher-lows formation, trading above both its long-term and short-term moving averages amid a slowdown in traditional IT services stocks.

Kumar added that while the possibility of minor profit-booking cannot be ruled out at this juncture, any pullback will provide an opportunity for medium- to long-term accumulation.

"Any dip toward the ₹10,400 to ₹10,000 range should be considered a fresh buying opportunity. On the upside, ₹12,250 will act as immediate resistance, followed by the ₹13,000 level," said Kumar.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar