OPEC cuts and geopolitical tensions propel Brent crude up by over 13% in 2024; central banks face inflation challenge
Brent crude futures have surged 13.4% this year so far to $87.26 per barrel, propelled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, OPEC supply cuts, attacks on energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia, and increased oil demand from major consuming nations, all of which have tightened the market.
