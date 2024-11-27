OpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5 billion-worth of shares in new tender offer to SoftBank: Report

The Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence start-up raised $500 million from the Japanese conglomerate, according to a media report, in a $6.6 billion funding round in October at a valuation of $157 billion.

Reuters
Published27 Nov 2024, 05:05 PM IST
SoftBank Group invested $1.5 billion in OpenAI through tender offer
SoftBank Group invested $1.5 billion in OpenAI through tender offer

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI is allowing its employees to sell roughly $1.5 billion worth of shares in a new tender offer to Japan's SoftBank Group, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

SoftBank's billionaire CEO Masayoshi Son has been persistent in seeking a larger stake in the startup after investing in the last funding round, according to CNBC, which first reported the news.

The Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence start-up raised $500 million from the Japanese conglomerate, according to a media report, in a $6.6 billion funding round in October at a valuation of $157 billion.

OpenAI employees will have until Dec. 24 to decide if they want to participate in the new funding round, a source told Reuters, adding that the stock's offer price aligns with the company's last funding round. The investment will come from SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, another source said.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media. SoftBank and OpenAI declined to comment.

Son has been pushing to expand his conglomerate's exposure to the AI wave, taking a stake in OpenAI and acquiring chip startup Graphcore.

He recently said that he was saving up funds "so I can make the next big move," but did not provide any details about his investment plans.

OpenAI's meteoric rise in terms of product popularity and valuation has captured the world's imagination. Since the launch of ChatGPT, it has attracted 250 million weekly active users.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsOpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5 billion-worth of shares in new tender offer to SoftBank: Report

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

523.80
03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
86.05 (19.66%)

Bharat Electronics share price

307.25
03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
9.45 (3.17%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.95
03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
1.95 (1.42%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,199.75
03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
70.95 (6.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

212.80
03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-0.75 (-0.35%)

Laurus Labs share price

544.30
03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-1.95 (-0.36%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,190.25
03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-7.1 (-0.59%)

Wipro share price

582.70
03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-6.35 (-1.08%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,630.55
03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-75.15 (-4.41%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,580.05
03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-63.95 (-3.89%)

EPL share price

264.90
03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-8.75 (-3.2%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

645.35
03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-19.25 (-2.9%)
More from Top Losers

Engineers India share price

201.45
03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
17.45 (9.48%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

478.45
03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
38.7 (8.8%)

ADANI WILMAR share price

314.90
03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
24.55 (8.46%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

1,118.20
03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
85.95 (8.33%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.