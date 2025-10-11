How OpenAI, Nvidia, AMD and Oracle minted $1 trillion
Nvidia is lending OpenAI the money to buy Nvidia's chips. AMD is doing the same thing. Oracle too. It's like your grocery store lending you money every week so you can shop there. Except we're talking about a trillion dollars, and somehow the stock market loved it
Picture this: You want to buy a car worth ₹10 lakh, but you don't have the money. The dealer says they will lend the money if the car is bought from them. Sounds convenient, right? But also a bit... circular?
