Operation Sindoor: Why are Sensex, Nifty 50 resilient amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions? EXPLAINED

Despite rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian stock market has exhibited remarkable resilience over the last few sessions. On Wednesday, May 7, the benchmark Sensex remained lacklustre but avoided any knee-jerk reaction during the session after India said it carried out Operation Sindoor.

Around 1:25 PM, the Sensex was 88 points, or 0.11 per cent, down at 80,553, while the Nifty 50 was 12 points, or 0.05 per cent, down at 24,367. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were up 1.07 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively, at that time.

Why are Sensex, Nifty 50 resilient amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions? There are five crucial reasons behind the Indian stock market's resilience. Let's take a look:

1. Solid FIIs buying Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been on a buying spree of Indian equities in the cash segment, underpinning the market.

Till May 6, FIIs have bought Indian equities worth ₹7,062 crore in the cash segment, after investing ₹2,735 crore in the previous month.

"The main catalyst of the market resilience in India is the sustained FII buying of the last 14 trading days, which has touched a cumulative figure of ₹43,940 crore in the cash market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

"FIIs are focused on the global macros like weak dollar, slower growth in the US and China in 2025 and India’s potential outperformance in growth. This can keep the market resilient," Vijayakumar said.

2. Peak anxiety over India Pakistan may be behind Even though there is much uncertainty on how Pakistan will respond to the Operation Sindoor, experts say Pakistan may not escalate the issue further as it lacks economic muscle.

"The market's biggest concern — the risk of a full-blown war — now appears to be behind us, which is providing a sense of relief. Additionally, there are no strong indications that Pakistan intends to escalate the situation further," said Pankaj Pandey, the head of research at ICICI Securities.

Historical trends also suggest that the Indian stock market does not go in a panic mode in case of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Short-term market swings during geopolitical events are unsettling, but history shows that they rarely derail India’s long-term growth story. In the long term, the macroeconomic factors and corporate earnings drive the stock market performance," said Kotak Securities.

3. Market eyes earnings growth After disappointing earnings growth in FY25, the market is expecting a decent revival in earnings growth due to a healthy outlook for the Indian economy. This is keeping the market up by triggering buying on dips in key indices.

"After last year’s low single-digit earnings growth, this year could see a rebound into low double digits. Selling pressure in key sectors like oil & gas and banking appears to have eased, helping indices and blue-chip stocks maintain their footing," said Pandey.

