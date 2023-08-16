Operational environment for Indian Banks strengthens, risks reduce: Fitch

Operational environment for Indian Banks strengthens, risks reduce: Fitch1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Fitch Indian Banks: Indian banks strengthen operational environment as economic risks decrease, capital reserves increase, and non-performing asset ratio hits a 10-year low of 3.9%, says Fitch Ratings.
Fitch Rating News: As economic risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak have decreased and lenders have put in place adequate stress-testing measures, the operational environment for Indian banks strengthened, said Fitch Ratings on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started