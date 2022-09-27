Operational improvements boosting prospects for Coal India

Rising volumes and better e-auction realisations will also likely drive-up earnings. During Q1, Ebitda improved significantly by 153% y-o-y and 35% sequentially, aided by growth in the top line and also helped by lower employee expenses - down 3% y-o-y and 7% sequentially, respectively. The company reported an attributable net profit of ₹8,833 crore, up 179% on year, and 32% sequentially.