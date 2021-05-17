Optimism led by decline in covid cases in India drove markets on Monday as investors started to buy stocks hoping for an economic recovery. Gaining nearly 2%, markets posted best single day gains in over a month. The BSE Sensex closed 848.18 points or 1.74% higher to close at 49,580.73. The Nifty was up 245.35 points or 1.67% at 14,923.15.

Shares in other Asia-Pacific region were mixed while markets in Taiwan, which has seen a recent spike in domestic infections, fell 2.99%. Elsewhere, stocks in China and Hong Kong were up nearly 1% following China’s industrial output which rose 9.8% year-on-year in April.

New covid infections over the past 24 hours were at 281,386 said health ministry on Monday, dropping below 3 lakh for the first time since April 21. India's total covid active cases have decreased to 35,16,997 with a net decline of 1,01,461 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said on Monday. It said Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 75.04% of India's total active cases, PTI reported.

“A consistent reduction in covid daily caseload, certainly augurs well for markets. It indicates that prediction of receding second wave of covid cases by the end of May or mid of June holds true and adverse impact of second wave should not be felt beyond Q1FY22. However, rising cases in hinterland parts of the country and rising fatality remain a worry," Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities said.

However, Modi added that concerns about rising inflationary pressure globally and increasing apprehension among investors about Federal Reserve’s soft monetary stance due to sharp rise in CPI inflation may weigh on sentiments.

Wholesale based inflation or WPI jumped to 10.5% in April from 7.4% in previous month led by broad based increase in food, fuel and manufactured products inflation showed data on Monday. “The likely trajectory of the WPI inflation supports our view that there is no space for rate cuts to support the faltering growth momentum, even as we expect the monetary stance to remain accommodative," Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said.

Meanwhile, Nomura said that rolling state-wide lockdowns appear to be moderating caseloads, but is at the cost of mobility. With restrictions having been extended through end of May in most states, Nomura expects more pain in the pipeline.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 61.9 for the week ending 16 May from 66.1 in the prior week (38.1 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels). The index is now at levels last seen in June 2020 after having fully recovered in February.

