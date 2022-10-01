Option buying: What are the key risks in put options? MintGenie explains

When you sell a put, you sell the ‘right to sell’ to someone else. The potential to earn for a seller or writer is the premium paid for the option by the buyer. On the other hand, the risk is the strike price at which the put holder will sell stock. The put writer, in order to avoid the risk, would want the market price to stay higher than the strike price. In such a case, the holder of the put option would rather sell the security in the market, instead of exercising the option, and selling it cheaper.