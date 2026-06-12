Option sellers see Nifty trading between 23,000 and 25,000 in June

MUMBAI : Options sellers are pricing in a 2,000-point range for the Nifty in June on rising hopes of a preliminary deal between the US and Iran, according to National Stock Exchange data.
MUMBAI : Options sellers are pricing in a 2,000-point range for the Nifty in June on rising hopes of a preliminary deal between the US and Iran, according to National Stock Exchange data.
The range will be respected, subject to no sudden geopolitical surprises, analysts said.
The range will be respected, subject to no sudden geopolitical surprises, analysts said.
The range is derived from options market positioning. The highest open interest (OI), or the largest number of outstanding contracts, is concentrated at the 23,000 put strike and the 25,000 call strike, the thresholds below or above which sellers will begin to incur losses.
So long as the market stays within the range, sellers will retain the premium paid by buyers for the options.
As of Friday's provisional close, the 23,000 put had 93,738 outstanding contracts, while the 25,000 call had 130,221 open contracts.
From Friday's closing of 23,622.9, it factors in upside of 5.8% and downside of 2.6% with odds favouring an upside as the market traded close to the lower end of the range.
“What this tells you is that option sellers don't, for now, expect the market to break out of this range during the month even if an interim deal is reached between the US and Iran,” said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (derivatives and technicals), Axis Securities.
He warned, though, that the range was subject to no “sudden” geopolitical “surprises”.
Index option (the Nifty and the Nifty Bank) cumulative net sellers as of Thursday were foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) at 293,925 contracts, according to NSE data; Friday's data was not out until press time. Net buyers included retail, high-net-worth investors, domestic institutional investors and proprietary traders.
Hopes of peace
Markets have been hoping for a deal week after week since early April, when a ceasefire was struck between the US and Iran. However, this has proved elusive so far, with Tehran and Washington each rejecting the terms set by the other.
While US president Donald Trump said on Thursday that a deal had been finalized, Iran maintained that no final agreement had been reached, according to media reports.
Kruti Shah, quant analyst, Equirus, said markets could move in a 2,000-point range through the month. However, given the uncertainty of the market trajectory until a final deal is sealed, she recommended buying a straddle at 23,500 for the 30 June expiry.
Buying a straddle involves the simultaneous purchase and sale of a call and a put at the same strike or level. The gain happens if the market moves sharply to either side.
The Nifty has fallen 8% from 25,178.65 on 27 February, a day before the West Asia war began, to 23,161.6 by Thursday as it disrupted 10% of the global crude supply, causing volatility across global markets.
Brent crude has risen 19% to $88.16 a barrel since the start of the war. However, prices have fallen sharply from their March-end peak of about $119 a barrel on hopes of a peace deal.