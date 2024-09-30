How to execute an option spread strategy

Limited risk with unlimited reward potential. This is the flame that draws us in. It never ends well for the moth. And it usually ends poorly for retail traders. Options are overpriced on average. This means we usually lose money buying options. One way to mitigate this is to sell an option whenever we buy one. That’s what an option spread strategy does. We give up the unlimited reward potential. But our risk is limited. And the likelihood of making a profit is higher.

Let’s start with a call spread. First, we buy an at-the-money call option. An ATM call is one where the strike price is equal to or close to the underlying asset price. Next, we sell an out-of-the-money (OTM) call. This is one where the strike price is above the underlying asset price.

For example, the current value of the Nifty index is around ₹26,000. How would we execute a call spread on the Nifty? An ATM call, with a strike of ₹26,000, expiring at the end of October, costs ₹350. An OTM call, with a strike of ₹27,000 and the same expiry, costs ₹100. If we buy the ATM call and sell the OTM call, our total cost is ₹250. Compare this to simply buying the ATM call, which costs ₹350.

Now let’s go through the payoffs.

If the Nifty ends below ₹26,000, both options expire worthless. The call spread makes a loss of ₹250 ( ₹350-Rs250). The call on its own makes a loss of ₹350. We’ve reduced our losses with the spread.

If the Nifty ends between ₹26,000 and ₹27,000, we make a gain on the ATM call, and the OTM call expires worthless. The call spread breakeven occurs at ₹26,250. The call on its own breaks even at ₹26,350. We increase the likelihood of a profit using a call spread.

If the Nifty ends above ₹27,000, both options expire in the money. The gain from one offsets the loss from the other. The call spread has a maximum gain of ₹750. The call on its own makes a higher profit if the index ends above ₹27,100. This is the upside we lose with the call spread.

It may seem like a big deal to give up that unlimited upside. But here’s the reality. Most of the time, the index won’t climb so high so fast. It is better to aim for small consistent profits instead of hoping for a few big gains.

Now let’s go through the mechanics of a put spread. It is going to be the mirror image of the call spread. First, we buy an ATM put option. Like with the call, this is one with the strike price near the underlying asset price. Next, we sell an OTM put. This is one where the strike price is below the underlying asset price.

Again, suppose the Nifty’s current value is ₹26,000. A one-month ATM put, with a strike of ₹26,000, costs ₹350. A one-month OTM put, with a strike of ₹25,000, costs ₹100. If we buy the ATM put and sell the OTM put, our total cost is ₹250. Compare this to simply buying the ATM put, which costs ₹350.

Now the payoffs, which again mirror the call spread example.

If the Nifty ends above ₹26,000, both options expire worthless. The put spread makes a loss of ₹250 ( ₹350- ₹250). The put on its own makes a loss of Rs. 350. Once again, we’ve reduced our losses with the spread.

If the Nifty ends between ₹25,000 and ₹26,000, we make a gain on the ATM put, and the OTM put expires worthless. The put spread breakeven occurs at ₹25,750. The put on its own breaks even at ₹25,650. We increase the likelihood of a profit using a put spread.

If the Nifty ends below ₹25,000, both options expire in the money. The put spread has a maximum gain of ₹750. The put on its own makes a higher profit if the index ends below ₹25,900. Again, we give away this upside when we use the put spread.

There may be times when a spread strategy is a bad idea. If you truly expect a very large movement in the index over a short period of time, you don’t want to give away the upside. But most of the time, we are either bullish or bearish on the index. We’re predicting the direction, but not the size of the move. In this case, a spread strategy is a better option. We lower the risk and increase the likelihood of a gain.

There may be instances where a big move occurs, and we wish we had bought the option on its own. But hindsight is always 20-20 when it comes to trading. If we knew what the market would do, trading would be easy. But that’s not the case. Remember that our goal is to make consistent profits over time. Sometimes we will win and sometimes we will lose. But what matters is the overall performance. Occasionally we will give up a big gain. But most of the time, we will have smaller losses and higher profits.

So the next time you are bullish on the index or a stock, consider using a call spread instead of a call on its own. If you are bearish, then consider using a put spread instead of a put on its own.

