How to execute an option spread strategy
Summary
- To mitigate risks in options trading, consider using spread strategies that combine buying and selling options. This limits potential losses and increases the chances of profit, making it a more reliable approach for traders predicting market direction rather than magnitude.
Limited risk with unlimited reward potential. This is the flame that draws us in. It never ends well for the moth. And it usually ends poorly for retail traders. Options are overpriced on average. This means we usually lose money buying options. One way to mitigate this is to sell an option whenever we buy one. That’s what an option spread strategy does. We give up the unlimited reward potential. But our risk is limited. And the likelihood of making a profit is higher.