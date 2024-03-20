Options are roaring ahead; or are they?

Chandan Taparia, SVP (derivatives and technical research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said NSE's premium turnover growth could slow further ahead of the general election results on 4 June, as closer to that date, market volatility could increase, "raising the price of Nifty and Bank Nifty put options to the detriment of option sellers. This will make writers reluctant to sell, which could impact the premium turnover growth."