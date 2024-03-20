Options are roaring ahead; or are they?

Mumbai: At India’s largest stock exchange NSE, premium turnover in index options grew at the slowest pace in six years in FY24, even as notional turnover doubled. The reasons: Lower market volatility during the year, and contracts crowding on derivatives expiry day.
Index options are the mainstay of equities derivative trading at NSE, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace by number of contracts. The moderation is significant, given that exchange transaction fees are based on premium turnover, not notional turnover.
While notional turnover in index options more than doubled in FY24 to ₹75,667 trillion from ₹37,345 trillion in FY23, premium turnover grew at a more sedate 22% to ₹134 trillion, data from NSE showed. This is the slowest since FY18, when premium turnover grew 31.42% from the preceding fiscal year to ₹4.6 trillion. Analysts expect turnover growth to remain under pressure in the coming months.
Notional turnover is the total value of the option, while premium turnover is its market value—price to buy or sell an options contract. Since Nifty and Bank Nifty values rose in FY24, notional turnover has swelled, as it is a product of the underlying Nifty value and its contract size.
Premium turnover refers to the price of the option multiplied by its contract size. To put it in context, FY24’s index options’ premium turnover of ₹134 trillion was just 0.18% of notional turnover of ₹75,667 trillion.
For NSE, exchange transaction revenue of ₹2,796 crore accounted for 71.8% of its total revenue of ₹3,892 crore in the December quarter, an IIFL Securities report said. While transaction revenue rose 18% year-on-year, it fell 7% quarter-on-quarter.
The board of NSE on 11 March approved a 1% reduction in transaction fees across cash and derivatives segments, effective 1 April, 2024. Apart from addressing growing competition from BSE, the cut could address the growth slowdown in premium turnover, a market participant said on condition of anonymity.
Since re-introduction of Sensex options in May 2023, derivatives volumes on BSE jumped 22-fold year-on-year to touch ₹7,533 trillion in the current fiscal year.
IIFL Securities noted that in addition to lower volatility, the share of expiry day volumes rose from 47% at the beginning of 2023 to 63% by the end of the calendar year. Options prices tend to be lower on expiry day, reducing premium turnover.
An email sent to an NSE spokesperson on the slowing premium turnover growth remained unanswered. “Post the introduction of Sensex (options) contract by BSE in May’23, volume concentration on the expiry day has been rising (note that for BSE, 98-99% volumes comes on expiry day)," said the brokerage in a report of 26 February.
Both NSE and BSE run weekly options index contracts, ensuring an expiry daily for traders to play on. For instance, Midcap Nifty weekly options contracts expire on Monday, Financial Nifty on Tuesday, Bank Nifty on Wednesday, Nifty on Thursday and Sensex on Friday.
Chandan Taparia, SVP (derivatives and technical research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said NSE's premium turnover growth could slow further ahead of the general election results on 4 June, as closer to that date, market volatility could increase, "raising the price of Nifty and Bank Nifty put options to the detriment of option sellers. This will make writers reluctant to sell, which could impact the premium turnover growth."
Taparia also said a small part of the reason for NSE's turnover growth slowing was due to Sensex options hugely popular among traders every Friday.
The price of options has decreased because of the fall in volatility, reflected by fear India Vix correcting from a high of 17.35 on 16 March last year to 13.9 on 18 March.
The popularity of index options can be gauged from the fact that they accounted for 98.5% of the total notional turnover of ₹76,864 trillion on NSE in the fiscal year through 18 March.
At NSE, 91.59 billion derivatives contracts were traded in current fiscal, up from 41.76 billion in FY23, making it the world's largest derivatives marketplace by number of contracts.