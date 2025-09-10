Optivalue Tek Consulting share price makes strong debut, lists at ₹103.60 on NSE SME, up 23.33% from IPO price

Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO Listing: Optivalue Tek Consulting share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, September 10. Optivalue Tek Consulting share price was listed on Wednesday at ₹103.60 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 23.33 per cent over its issue price of ₹84 per share.

The listing of Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO outperformed Street expectations, in line with the signals from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the SME IPO stood at ₹13 per share, implying a likely listing price of around ₹97 — translating to a premium of 15.48 percent over the upper end of the issue price band.

About Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO Optivalue Tek Consulting made a successful debut on the NSE SME platform on September 10, following an IPO that had opened for public subscription on September 2 and closed on September 4. The allotment of shares was finalized on September 8.

The company raised ₹51.82 crore through its book-built public issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed between ₹80 and ₹84 per share. For retail investors, the lot size was set at 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2,68,800 at the upper end of the price band.

Investor participation in the IPO was exceptionally strong. According to BSE data, the issue was subscribed 64.45 times overall. The retail quota received bids 49.64 times, reflecting healthy participation from small investors. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed the highest enthusiasm, subscribing 118.82 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 49.27 times, indicating strong demand across investor categories. Ahead of the issue, Optivalue Tek Consulting mobilized ₹14.58 crore from anchor investors on September 1.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several growth initiatives, including the development of new products, setting up a branch office in Bangalore, capital expenditure to upgrade existing IT hardware and software, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. served as the registrar. Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker for the company’s shares.

About Optivalue Tek Consulting Founded in June 2011, Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited is a technology consulting company focused on enterprise modernization and digital transformation solutions. Its service offerings include data integration, cloud solutions, DevOps, AI-driven analytics, telecommunications solutions such as BSS/OSS transformation, web and mobile app development, and digital engineering.

The company has also placed strong emphasis on generative AI, data science, and intellectual property accelerators, helping businesses drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly digital-first environment.

