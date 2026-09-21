Oracle Financial Services share price falls 6.5% today | What's behind the plunge?

Oracle Financial Services share price plunged over 6.50% on NSE in Monday's trading session amid a Financial Times report said around $18 billion of loans linked to an Oracle-leased data centre in New Mexico had come under pressure.

Oracle Financial Services shares opened at ₹11,787 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹11,896 on Friday last week. The stock hit an intraday low of ₹11,061 per share on 21 September.

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What's behind the plunge? According to the FT report, the loans were reportedly being quoted at 89–91 cents on the dollar by syndicate banks, including Santander and Jefferies.

The development comes amid concerns that growing local opposition to the project, driven by fears over its potential impact on water supplies and air quality, could disrupt Oracle’s ambitious AI infrastructure expansion, according to the FT.

The 1,400-acre “Project Jupiter” campus in Doña Ana County is part of Oracle’s wider agreement with OpenAI to provide AI computing capacity. However, efforts to distribute the debt among a broader group of investors have stalled amid concerns over Oracle’s rising leverage and weakening credit profile, the report said.

Oracle’s corporate credit rating is currently one notch above junk status after S&P downgraded the company in July. As investor demand weakened, banks were reportedly left holding more Oracle-linked project debt on their balance sheets than initially anticipated.

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Oracle has significantly increased spending to support its expansion into AI infrastructure, while the company’s growing debt burden has attracted heightened scrutiny from investors.

Oracle Financial Services share price performance Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) shares have delivered a positive performance in the near term, gaining 5.50% over the past week. However, the stock has declined 5.19% over the last one month, indicating some recent consolidation after its earlier gains.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 44.60%, highlighting strong gains so far in 2026. Over the past year, OFSS shares have advanced 23.26%, while the three-year performance has been significantly stronger, with the stock gaining 161.28%.

The longer-term trend has also remained positive, with Oracle Financial Services Software shares delivering multibagger returns of 138.09% over the past five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.