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Oracle Financial Services share price jumps 5% on strong Q1 results: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Oracle Financial Services Software shares rose 5% after a strong Q1 report, posting a 121% increase in net profit to 1,416 crore. Revenue surged 69% to 3,125 crore, driven by a significant one-time licensing agreement with a customer.

Pranati Deva
Published23 Jul 2026, 09:23 AM IST
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Oracle Financial Services Q1 Results
Oracle Financial Services Q1 Results(REUTERS)
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Oracle Financial Services Q1 Results: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) rose 5% on Thursday after the company reported a 121% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to 1,416 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 68% from 842 crore in the March quarter.

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Revenue from operations surged 69% year-on-year to 3,125 crore during the quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1,862 crore from 1,050 crore in the previous quarter, while the operating margin expanded to 59.6% from 50.83%, indicating that revenue growth significantly outpaced the rise in costs.

The sharp increase in revenue was largely driven by a one-time agreement with an existing customer for the licensing of software products, transfer of personnel, and transition services. The transaction resulted in the recognition of 935.3 crore in licence revenue and 19.1 crore in other income during the quarter.

more to come….

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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