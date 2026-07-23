Oracle Financial Services share price jumps 5% on strong Q1 results: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Oracle Financial Services Q1 Results: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) rose 5% on Thursday after the company reported a 121% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,416 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 68% from ₹842 crore in the March quarter.
Revenue from operations surged 69% year-on-year to ₹3,125 crore during the quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to ₹1,862 crore from ₹1,050 crore in the previous quarter, while the operating margin expanded to 59.6% from 50.83%, indicating that revenue growth significantly outpaced the rise in costs.
The sharp increase in revenue was largely driven by a one-time agreement with an existing customer for the licensing of software products, transfer of personnel, and transition services. The transaction resulted in the recognition of ₹935.3 crore in licence revenue and ₹19.1 crore in other income during the quarter.
more to come….