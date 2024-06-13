Oracle Financial Services Software stock rises 8% to record high after parent firm posts strong results
Oracle Financial Services Software stock surged 8% to a new high after parent Oracle Corp's strong earnings and robust guidance for FY25.
Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (Oracle) surged around 8 percent to their new high on Thursday after its parent company Oracle Corp posted strong earnings for the March quarter as well as robust guidance for FY25.
