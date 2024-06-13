Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (Oracle) surged around 8 percent to their new high on Thursday after its parent company Oracle Corp posted strong earnings for the March quarter as well as robust guidance for FY25.

Oracle Corp.'s stock also rallied as much as 13 percent on Wednesday's regular trading on Wall Street.

Oracle Corp announced a robust forecast for fiscal 2025, expecting revenue growth in double digits, surpassing analysts' expectations. Meanwhile, it expects a total revenue growth of 6 percent for fiscal 2024. The company expects first-quarter revenue to grow between 5 percent and 7 percent, while analysts estimate a 7.6 percent rise.

Additionally, Oracle revealed a strategic partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and Google Cloud. This collaboration aims to expand Oracle's cloud infrastructure offerings, enhancing its service capabilities for customers.

The stock rose as much as 7.9 percent to its new high of ₹9,440.90. It has now soared 155 percent from its 52-week low of ₹3,708.50, hit on June 26, 2023. The scrip has also given multibagger returns in the last 1 year, rallying over 130 percent whereas in 2024 YTD, it has surged 124 percent.

It has advanced 26 percent just in June, after a 1.8 percent and 13.4 percent fall in May and April, respectively. Meanwhile, it was positive for the first 3 months of the year, rising 14.3 percent in March, 17.6 percent in February and 55 percent in January.

"I expect that each successive quarter should grow faster than the previous quarter as OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) capacity begins to catch up with demand. In Q4 alone, Oracle signed over 30 AI sales contracts totaling more than $12.5 billion, including one with OpenAI to train ChatGPT in Oracle Cloud," CEO Safra Catz said.

Meanwhile, in the quarter ended May 31, Oracle reported a 3 percent year-over-year increase in revenue, as stated in their recent announcement. However, net income declined to $3.14 billion, equivalent to $1.11 per share, from $3.32 billion, or $1.19 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Moreover, Oracle also reported that its total remaining performance obligations, which represent future contracted sales, surged by 44 percent to reach $98 billion for the quarter ending on May 31. This figure significantly exceeded the average estimate of $73.9 billion.

