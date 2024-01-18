Oracle Financial Services stock jumps 20%, hits fresh record high as net profit rises 69% YoY in Q3
Oracle Financial Services Software shares surged 20% to hit an all-time high of ₹6,103.40 apiece following strong Q3 FY24 performance. The stock has recorded a remarkable 41% gain in the last five trading sessions.
Oracle Financial Services Software, a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle, saw its shares zoom 20% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹6,103.40 apiece in today's trade. This uptick in shares was in response to the company's strong performance in Q3 FY24.
