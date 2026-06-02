Oracle layoffs: 30,000 jobs cuts to be completed by June 15 despite booming cloud, AI growth and strong earnings

Oracle Corp has moved into the final phase of what is expected to be its largest workforce reduction, with thousands of employees reaching official separation dates between June 1 and June 15. The company is expected to complete the departure of nearly 30,000 employees, or about 18% of its global workforce.
Oracle layoffs come despite the software giant posting robust earnings and accelerating growth in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).
During the third-quarter fiscal 2026, Oracle reported stronger-than-expected earnings, driven by surging demand for cloud infrastructure and AI-related services.
The company’s revenue rose 22% year-on-year (YoY) to $17.2 billion, while cloud revenue jumped 44% to $8.9 billion, as per a Tech Times report.
The company’s AI business expanded even faster, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s AI segment reporting 243% growth and multicloud database revenue soaring 531%. GAAP net income stood at $3.7 billion for the quarter.
The contrast between strong financial performance and deep workforce cuts highlights a broader shift underway at Oracle, where management is prioritising AI infrastructure investments over labour-intensive operations.
Oracle has committed nearly $50 billion in capital expenditure for fiscal 2026, largely directed toward expanding AI data centres and cloud infrastructure. The company is also a key participant in Stargate, the large-scale AI infrastructure venture backed by OpenAI and SoftBank.
Executives have indicated that the layoffs are part of an effort to redirect resources toward high-growth AI businesses as demand for computing capacity surges, Tech Times reported.
Oracle’s remaining performance obligations — a measure of contracted future revenue — climbed 325% year-on-year to $553 billion, reflecting strong long-term demand for AI infrastructure.
For affected workers, however, the transition has been difficult. Oracle’s severance package, which includes tenure-based payouts capped at 26 weeks, has drawn criticism from some employees, particularly over the forfeiture of unvested stock awards. A group of laid-off workers reportedly petitioned for improved compensation terms, but the company declined to revise the package.
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