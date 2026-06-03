Oracle stock price falls after 30% surge in three sessions; what’s next?

Oracle Corporation stock price ended over 1% lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-session rally amid profit booking following a sharp run-up. The NYSE-listed technology stock closed 1.44% lower at $244.58 apiece.

Over the previous three trading sessions, Oracle share price had surged nearly 30%. The stock has gained 18% over the past six months, while rising 25% year-to-date (YTD). On a one-year basis, Oracle stock price has delivered returns of approximately 45%.

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On Tuesday, June 2, Oracle Corporation shares underperformed the broader US stock market, despite marginal gains across major Wall Street indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.45%, the S&P 500 gained 0.13%, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.03%.

Oracle layoffs Oracle Corporation is entering the final phase of what is expected to be its largest workforce reduction, with thousands of employees scheduled to complete their separation between June 1 and June 15.

The company is expected to lay off nearly 30,000 employees, representing approximately 18% of its global workforce.

According to a report by Tech Times, Oracle executives have indicated that the layoffs are part of a broader strategy to reallocate resources toward high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) businesses amid surging demand for computing capacity.

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Oracle earnings Investor focus is likely to remain on Oracle shares as the company prepares to announce its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2026 on June 10.

For the fiscal third quarter ended February 28, 2026, Oracle reported strong revenue growth, although its free cash flow (FCF) declined sharply, recording an outflow of nearly $11.5 billion.

Oracle’s total Q3 revenue rose 22% year-on-year (YoY) to $17.2 billion. Cloud revenue increased 44% in US dollar terms and 41% in constant currency to $8.9 billion. Software revenue grew 3% in US dollar terms but declined 1% in constant currency to $6.1 billion.

The company reported Q3 FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79, surpassing analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.70.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, Oracle expects total revenue growth of 18% to 20% in constant currency and 19% to 21% in US dollar terms. Cloud revenue is projected to grow between 44% and 48% in constant currency, and 46% to 50% in US dollar terms.

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Also Read | Larry Ellison jumps to third spot on billionaire rich list as Oracle stock soars

Oracle expects non-GAAP EPS to grow between 15% and 17%, ranging from $1.92 to $1.96 in constant currency and between $1.96 and $2.00 in US dollar terms.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects revenue of $67 billion and capital expenditure of $50 billion. Oracle has also raised its total revenue guidance for fiscal year 2027 to $90 billion.

Technical outlook Oracle stock price has broken out of a weekly three-tight-closes pattern near the $190 level and is currently trading around $244, signalling strong relative strength and sustained momentum, according to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The breakout signifies institutional accumulation and continuation of the prevailing uptrend rather than a short-term spike. Price action remains firmly constructive, with unmitigated supply zones on the weekly charts placed near $270 and $285, making them the next logical targets for bulls. Daily and monthly moving averages are already aligned in a bullish trajectory, while weekly averages are beginning to turn higher, reinforcing the strength of the emerging trend,” said Jain.

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According to him, as long as Oracle stock price sustains above the breakout zone, momentum is likely to remain firmly in favour of buyers.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.