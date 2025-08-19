Oracle stock drops nearly 3% on open in US markets

US tech giant Oracle's stock opened down by nearly 3 per cent at $242.13 apiece on August 19, after closing at $249.07 the previous day.
Notably, the stock was range-bound between $260-250 over the past 10 days, according to stock markets data.
This comes amid reports that the tech giant is laying off employees across its units.
(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)
